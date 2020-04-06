|
|
Kathleen Marie Bronner
Kathy Bronner, 70, passed away unexpectedly at her home in Alden, Illinois, on February 26, 2020. She was born on April 25, 1949 in Howard County, Iowa, to Clarence Bronner and Grace(Larsen) Bronner. Kathy grew up on a farm near Cresco, Iowa, the oldest of four children. She loved riding horses, especially her beautiful part-Arabian sorrel.
After graduation from Crestwood High School, Kathy moved to Illinois, where she lived and worked the rest of her life. She was employed by Woodstock Die Casting, American Can, and until her retirement, at Silgen Corporation. While at Silgen, her work ethic and integrity were recognized and rewarded with several promotions. After her retirement, she kept busy with part time work at Alden Resale in the winter months and at Cody's farm stand in the summer and autumn.
Two of the things in her life that Kathy was most grateful for were the unfailing love and guidance from her dad and her Grandma Larsen, who were always a blessing to her. She learned their lessons well, for she was in turn a blessing to many with her very special blend of good humor, fairness, loyalty, and straight-talking common sense.
Kathy will be missed not only by close friends, but by those on the periphery of her life as well - her customers, the servers where she ate, the clerks where she got gas - all who saw her often and looked forward to her friendly greetings and lively conversation.
Kathy was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her siblings Pam, Cindy, and Mark Bronner, all of Iowa and a foster brother, Dan Schwasinger of West Allis, WI.
Kathy's earthly remains were interred in the family plot at the Cedar Hill Cemetery in Cresco, Iowa.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Apr. 6, 2020