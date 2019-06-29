Northwest Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
6150 North Cicero Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
(773) 736-3833
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Krueger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen Rae Wockner Krueger

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathleen Rae Wockner Krueger Obituary
Kathleen Rae Wockner Krueger

Kathleen Rae Wockner Krueger, age 63, of Chicago and formerly of Palatine IL passed away suddenly at her home.

Cherished daughter of Joan Cullerton-Wockner and the late Phillip D. Wockner. Beloved mother of Christopher (Julie) Krueger and Jennifer Krueger. Adored grandmother "Lola" to Hudson and Harrison. Loving sister of Phillip (Cecilia), Carole (Paul) Fletcher, Mary Wockner, John, and James Wockner. Former wife of Peter Krueger. Beloved fur-mother to Alphina the cat. Cousin, aunt, and friend to many.

Visitation will be held Friday June 28, 2019 from 4:00-9:00 PM at Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home 6150 N. Cicero Ave. Chicago, IL 60646. Family and friends will meet Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Queen of All Saints Basilica, 6280 N. Sauganash, Chicago for Mass at 11:30 AM. Interment All Saint Cemetery.

For more information please call 773-736-3833 or visit Kathleen's memorial at www.smithcorcoran.com
Published in the Northwest Herald on June 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
Download Now