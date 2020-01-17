Northwest Herald Obituaries
|
Kahle-Moore Funeral Home
403 Silver Lake Road
Cary, IL 60013
(847) 639-3817
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Holy Cross Lutheran Church
2107 Three Oaks Rd.
Cary, IL
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
12:00 PM
Holy Cross Lutheran Church
Burial
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
Windridge Memorial Park
Kathleen Rose Martel


1951 - 2020
Kathleen Rose Martel Obituary
Kathleen Rose Martel

Born: May 21, 1951; in Elgin, IL

Died: January 14, 2020; in Barrington, IL

Kathleen Rose Martel, age 68 of Fox River Grove, passed away January 14, 2020 at Good Shepherd Hospital. She was born May 21, 1951 in Elgin, the daughter of Albert and Helen (Hauck) Martel.

Kathy is survived by her siblings: Skip Martel, Susan (Pete) Penkava and Robert (Susan) Martel, her nieces and nephews: Crissy Martel, Jamie (Julie) Penkava, Eric (Laurie) Penkava, Michael (Sandy Beckman) Penkava, Peter (Jamie) Penkava, Brandy Braxton, Rob (Jacki) Martel, Rachel (Karl) Plancon, Zachary Martel and Kasara Martel as well as many great nieces and nephews. Besides her parents she is preceded in death by a sister Debbie Martel, her sister-in-law Glory Martel and her nephew Jason Martel.

Most recently Kathy was a bus driver for Palatine School District #15.

There will be a visitation for Kathy on Monday, January 20, 2020 beginning at 10:00 AM and concluding with a Funeral Service at 12:00 Noon at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 2107 Three Oaks Rd., Cary and will be followed with burial at Windridge Memorial Park.

Memorials would be appreciated to the Fox River Grove Fire Dept.

For info: 847-639-3817 or kahlemoore.com
Published in the Northwest Herald on Jan. 17, 2020
