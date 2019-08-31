|
Kathryn A. Bauer
Born: April 7, 1941; in Johnsburg, IL
Died: August 30, 2019; in McHenry, IL
Kathryn A. Bauer, age 78, of McHenry, passed away on August 30, 2019, peacefully in her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born on April 7, 1941, in Johnsburg, IL to Henry Hiller and Lorraine Blake. She attended McHenry East High School and graduated in 1959. She was a bank teller for McHenry State Bank, which then became First Midwest Bank for 30 years. In addition to working at the bank, she was the bookkeeper for Custom Cabinets by Marv. On August 19, 1961, she married the love of her life, Marvin Bauer at St. John's Catholic Church, in Johnsburg. Kay was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in McHenry, IL where she was a member of Catholic Ward of Women Foresters and CCW. She volunteered her time and talents for many years at the church. Her children and grandchildren meant the world to her.
She is survived by her loving children: Debbie (Rich) Miller, David (Liane) Bauer, and Jill (Mark) Majercik; cherished grandchildren: Kristen (Korey), Meagan, Jennifer, Olivia, Jack, Allie, Casie, and Carlie; her sister: Patti (Don) Weber; her brother: Wayne (Patsy) Hiller; devoted caregiver, Janette Gamboa; and dear aunt of many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Lorraine Blake; her in-laws, Edward and Olivia Bauer; sister: Jeanette Hiller; and nephews: Randy and Gordon Bauer.
Visitation will be held from 3pm until 8pm on Monday, September 2, 2019, and will continue from 9:30am until 10:30am Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at Colonial Funeral Home, 591 Ridgeview Drive, McHenry. Mass will begin at 11am at St. Mary Catholic Church, 1401 N Richmond Road, McHenry. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, family requests donations to the , 1111 S. Alpine Road Suite 307, Rockford, IL 61108, or JourneyCare, 405 Lake Zurich Road, Barrington, IL 60010.
