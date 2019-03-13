Northwest Herald Obituaries
Querhammer & Flagg Funeral Home
500 West Terra Cotta Ave
Crystal Lake, IL 60014
(815) 459-1760
Kathryn Arakelian
Kathryn Arakelian Obituary
Kathryn Arakelian

Born: January 31, 1923; in Marion, IL

Died: March 10, 2019; in McHenry, IL

Kathryn Glorine Arakelian, 96, passed away on March 10, 2019. She was the loving and devoted wife of 57 years to Michael Arakelian. The loving mother of Kathryn Raebe, Deborah Duffy, Susan (Paul) Tagatz, Michael Arakelian and the late Floyd "Butch" Manning. Cherished grandmother of Ryan Manning, Dawn Ryan, Patrick Raebe, Jennifer Raebe, Brian (Jennie) Manning, Jessica (John) Fitzpatrick, Jennie (John) Franklin, Andrew Tagatz. Proud great-grandmother of 11 and great-great grandmother of 1. Dear sister, aunt and friend to many.

Kathryn enjoyed and loved caring for her flower gardens and watching the birds that visited.

Visitation at Querhammer & Flagg Funeral Home, 500 W. Terra Cotta Ave., Crystal Lake, IL 60014, on Thursday, March 14, 2019 from 10 a.m. until time of Service at 11:00 a.m. Interment at Crystal Lake Memorial Park, Crystal Lake, IL.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Mar. 13, 2019
