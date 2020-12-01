1/1
Kathryn Elaine Schumacher
1935 - 2020
Kathryn Elaine Schumacher

Born: March 7, 1935; in Woodstock, IL

Died: November 27, 2020; in Freeburg, IL

Kathryn Elaine Schumacher, 85, of Freeburg, IL, formerly of Harvard, IL, born March 7, 1935, in Woodstock, IL, died Friday, November 27, 2020, at Freeburg Care Center, Freeburg, IL.

Kathryn worked as a quality control inspector at Warner Electric Co., Marengo, IL, before her retirement. She was a member of St. Paul's United Church of Christ, Freeburg, IL. She enjoyed plants, gardening, and quilting, and dearly loved her grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Florence, nee Groskinsky, Schumacher; a sister, Helen Mack; and three brothers-in-law, Don Klingel, Stan Baumel, and Ken Garbe.

Surviving are her children, Leroy (Wendy) Knake of Machesney Park, IL, Debra (Steve) Grover of Loves Park, IL; and Jim (Cyndy) Knake of Freeburg, IL; seven grandchildren, Sarrah Eichholz, Carrie Persinger, Valaura Knake, Josh (Carrie) Grover, Rachel Grover, Kyle (Suzanne) Knake, and Matt (Kristen) Knake; 19 great-grandchildren; a brother, Henry (Sally) Schumacher; five sisters, Mary Knake, Beverly Klingel, Joan Baumel, Jean (Sam) Johnson, and Donna Garbe; a brother-in-law, Tony Mack; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to St. Paul's United Church of Christ, Freeburg, IL. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com.

Funeral: Funeral services will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, December 3, 2020, at St. Paul's United Church of Christ, Freeburg, IL, with Rev. Rick Mortimer officiating.

Burial of cremains will be at Oakland Cemetery, Woodstock, IL, at a later date.

Arrangements by George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Freeburg, IL


Published in Northwest Herald on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Funeral service
06:30 PM
St. Paul's United Church of Christ
Funeral services provided by
George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
206 South Richland Street
Freeburg, IL 62243
(618) 539-3121
