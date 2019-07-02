KATHRYN JOAN PAPKA



Born: June 11, 1942 in Bloomer, WI



Died: June 29, 2019 in Woodstock, IL



Kathryn Joan Papka, 77, of Marengo passed away June 29, 2019 at JourneyCare Hospice in Woodstock surrounded by her family.



She was born June 11, 1942 in Bloomer, WI to Ernest and Matilda (Urban) Rauscher. On September 1, 1979 she married Melvin Papka in Marengo.



Kathryn retired from Arnold Engineering after 25 years of service. She was an active member of Zion Lutheran Church and the Marengo community. Tending her flowers outside her home gave her great pride and joy.



Kathryn is survived by her husband, Melvin; her children, Gregory (Kim) Rucker and Angela (Jeff) Taylor; her step-children, Wanda (Ken) Stauber and Timothy (Wendy) Papka; her grandchildren, Catlynn, Kristopher, Stephen, Patrick, Samantha, and Rebecca Rucker, James, David, and Nicholas Taylor, Alisha and Andrew Stauber, Teagan and Kyle Papka; her great-granddaughter, Olivia Wahmhoff; and her sisters, Carol (Steve) Hilger and Betty (Glenn) Wereley.



She was preceded in death by her parents and her siblings, Larry Rauscher and Ramona Bell.



There will be a visitation from 4 to 8pm on Monday, July 1 at Zion Lutheran Church, 412 Jackson St., Marengo. Visitation will continue from 10am to the 11am funeral service on Tuesday, July 2 at the church.



Interment will be in Marengo City Cemetery.



Memorials may be made to Zion Lutheran Church or JourneyCare Hospice.



Online condolences may be made at www.marengo-unionfuneralhome.com. Published in the Northwest Herald on July 2, 2019