Kathy McGovern
Kathy McGovern - Beloved wife of Ed (a/k/a Terry) McGovern for 54 years. Loving mother of Heather and Jodie. Dearest sister of the late Chuck (Linda) Bernat. Dear sister-in-law of the late Dorothy (Jim) MacKay, the late Mary (the late George) Page, and Patricia (the late Rick) Biszewski. Fond aunt, cousin, and friend of many.
Originally from Chicago, she passed away peacefully at JourneyCare in Barrington.
Kathy enjoyed reading, gardening, and crafting. She was an avid folk and Irish music fan. And she doted on "fur babies" Riley and Liffey.
There will be a visitation for Kathy on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Cary United Methodist Church , 500 First St., Cary beginning at 9:30 AM and concluding with a Memorial Service at 11:00 AM.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions to JourneyCare Foundation, 405 Lake Zurich Road, Barrington, IL 60010 or www.journeycare.org.
For info: 847-639-3817 or kahlemoore.com
Published in the Northwest Herald on May 29, 2019