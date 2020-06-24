Kathy Schmidt
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kathy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kathleen Linda Schmidt

Born: October 6, 1945

Died: June 16, 2020

Kathy Schmidt, 74, of Wonder Lake Illinois, passed away into the loving arms of Jesus on June 16, 2020 after a lengthy battle with lung cancer.

She is survived by her husband, Richard Schmidt, Brother John White( Stevens Point, Wisconsin), Sisters, Faith Godin (Gorham ,Maine) and Charlene Lowell ( Gorham, Maine). She also leaves behind 2 children: Son, Carl Johnson Jr, Daughter, Karin Johnson, both of Norwich, Conn., 8 Grandchildren, and 10 Great-Grandchildren.

Kathy loved to travel and prior to her passing, she was able to visit Europe and the Caribbean. She loved being with family and friends and was noted by all who knew her as the "Best Baker in Illinois". In addition to baking, Kathy loved to decorate, and assisted many of her friends and relatives with decorating ideas.

She married Richard Schmidt on the island of Tobago in February of 2015, and they enjoyed 5 beautiful years together.

Her friends and family will remember her as being a very "giving" person. She loved

interacting with friends, co-workers, and family.

Contributions and memorials can be made to the American Cancer Society.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northwest Herald on Jun. 24, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved