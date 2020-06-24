Kathleen Linda Schmidt
Born: October 6, 1945
Died: June 16, 2020
Kathy Schmidt, 74, of Wonder Lake Illinois, passed away into the loving arms of Jesus on June 16, 2020 after a lengthy battle with lung cancer.
She is survived by her husband, Richard Schmidt, Brother John White( Stevens Point, Wisconsin), Sisters, Faith Godin (Gorham ,Maine) and Charlene Lowell ( Gorham, Maine). She also leaves behind 2 children: Son, Carl Johnson Jr, Daughter, Karin Johnson, both of Norwich, Conn., 8 Grandchildren, and 10 Great-Grandchildren.
Kathy loved to travel and prior to her passing, she was able to visit Europe and the Caribbean. She loved being with family and friends and was noted by all who knew her as the "Best Baker in Illinois". In addition to baking, Kathy loved to decorate, and assisted many of her friends and relatives with decorating ideas.
She married Richard Schmidt on the island of Tobago in February of 2015, and they enjoyed 5 beautiful years together.
Her friends and family will remember her as being a very "giving" person. She loved
interacting with friends, co-workers, and family.
Contributions and memorials can be made to the American Cancer Society.
Published in Northwest Herald on Jun. 24, 2020.