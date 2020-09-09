Katlin Marie Nuss



Born: August 16, 1988; in Oak Park, IL



Died: September 3, 2020; in Barrington, IL



Katlin Marie Nuss, age 32, of McHenry passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 3, 2020 in Barrington, IL.



Katlin was born on August 16, 1988 in Oak Park, IL, the daughter of John and Barbara Bergantino.



She married Anthony Nuss in Woodstock, IL on January 2, 2016.



Katlin was a devoted wife and loving mother, her family meant the world to her. She will be sorely missed by all who knew her.



She is survived by her husband, Anthony; her three kids Olin, Ryder and Kaylee, her parents John and Barbara Bergantino; her siblings: Bryan Bergantino, Jamie (Joe) Rathmann and Jennifer Bergantino; her in-laws Marty A. and Leslie A. Nuss; her brothers-in-law Jon P.(Samantha) Nuss and Robert A. Nuss, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



She was preceded in death by her grandparents



Visitation will take place on Friday, September 11, 2020 from 4 pm to 8 pm at Colonial Funeral Home 591 Ridgeview Dr. McHenry IL. Visitation will continue at the funeral home on Saturday, September 12, 2020 from 9:30 am to 10:30 am. Funeral mass will be on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 11:00am at Christ the King Church, in Wonder Lake, IL. Interment will follow at church cemetery.



In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be directed to the family, where educational fund will be established for Katlin's Children.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store