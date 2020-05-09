Kay A. Smith
1938 - 2020
Kay A. Smith

Born: April 27, 1938

Died: May 6, 2020

Kay A. Smith, age 82, of Spring Grove, passed away on May 6, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Kay was born April 27, 1938 in Cornell, Wisconsin to Alfred and Margaret (Koenig) Petska. She was united in marriage to Leo Smith on September 29, 1938.

Kay enjoyed praying, being with grandchildren, playing with Molly (her cat), volunteering, looking at her flowers and the beach.

Left to cherish Kay's memory are her beloved children, Gary Smith, Kevin Smith, Mary Didier; grandchildren, Shannon, Zachary Smith, Danielle Didier, Dakota Didier and Abigail Didier; great grandchildren, Summer, Eric and Jackson Palmer; a brother, Tom Petska; and a son in law, Werner Duswald.

In addition to her parents, Kay was preceded in death by her husband, Leo Smith in 2009; a daughter, Nancy Duswald; brothers, Will (Esther), Harvey (Lillian), Alfred (Eva), Francis (Lila), Raymond, Roger (Bonnie), David, Kenneth and Bruce Petska; sisters, Dorothy (Arthur) Hatfield, Sheila (Charlie) Paddock and Rose (Ray) Wawrzyniak.

A private blessing will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at Thompson Spring Grove Funeral Home. While this service is limited to Kay's immediate family, live streaming will be available for friends and extended family to view on live stream by using the following link: http://client.tribucast.comInterment will follow the blessing in St. Peter's Catholic Cemetery in Spring Grove which will also be available via live stream.

For those wishing to send an expression of condolence, her family suggests memorials to JourneyCare 405 Lake Zurich Road, Barrington, IL 60010 or to the Lions Clubs International, 300 W. 22nd Street, Oak Brook, IL 60523-8842. For additional information, please call the funeral home at 815-675-0550, or visit www.ThompsonSpringGrove.com, where friends and family can share memories on Kay's tribute wall.



Published in Northwest Herald on May 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
12
Service
11:00 AM
At Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Thompson Spring Grove Funeral Home
8103 Wilmot Rd.
Spring Grove, IL 60081
815-675-0550
