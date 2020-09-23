1/1
Kaylie Sara McCluskey
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kaylie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kaylie Sara McCluskey

Born: September 18, 1995

Died: September 8, 2020

Kaylie Sara "K.K." McCluskey, age 24 of Lake In the Hills, Il, passed away September 8, 2020. She was born September 18, 1995 in Elk Grove Village, Il. She is survived by her mother, Heather McCluskey; stepfather, Terry Panknin; father, Brandon Radosh; paternal grandmother, Michelle Radosh; brother, Patrick Gafka; maternal grandparents, Pat & Angela McCluskey; great grandmother, Annie Thomas; several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Private Service will be held in Gallatin, TN and a Memorial Service will be held at later date in Illinois. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to New Directions Recovery www.ndars.org in memory of Kaylie "K.K." McCluskey.

Alexander Funeral Home & Cremation Center in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be submitted at alexandergallatin.com (615) 502-0011 Obit Line (615) 502-0555


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northwest Herald on Sep. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved