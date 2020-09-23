Kaylie Sara McCluskey
Born: September 18, 1995
Died: September 8, 2020
Kaylie Sara "K.K." McCluskey, age 24 of Lake In the Hills, Il, passed away September 8, 2020. She was born September 18, 1995 in Elk Grove Village, Il. She is survived by her mother, Heather McCluskey; stepfather, Terry Panknin; father, Brandon Radosh; paternal grandmother, Michelle Radosh; brother, Patrick Gafka; maternal grandparents, Pat & Angela McCluskey; great grandmother, Annie Thomas; several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Private Service will be held in Gallatin, TN and a Memorial Service will be held at later date in Illinois. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to New Directions Recovery www.ndars.org
in memory of Kaylie "K.K." McCluskey.
Alexander Funeral Home & Cremation Center in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be submitted at alexandergallatin.com
