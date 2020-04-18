Keith A. Bloedorn
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Keith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Keith A. Bloedorn Born: November 26, 1953; in Elgin, IL Died: April 15, 2020; in Marengo, IL Keith A. Bloedorn, 66, of Marengo passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born November 26, 1953, in Elgin the son of Arnold and Norma (Ashby) Bloedorn. Keith married Nancy Bainbridge on June 14, 1986, in Crystal Lake. He was a butcher at Dreymiller & Krey in Hampshire for many years. Keith loved the outdoors, fishing, taking care of his yard, bowling, horseshoes, and especially vacationing in Minocqua, WI. He will be missed by his wife of 33 years, Nancy; sisters, Karen Garcia, and Laurie (Dennis) Singer; sisters & brothers-in-law; Susan (Paul) Bauer, Linda (Ron) Thurow, and Jeff (Carol) Bainbridge; and many nieces, nephews, and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents. There will be a celebration of life at a later date. Memorials in his name may be directed to Pancreatic Cancer Foundation online at www.npcf.us The James A. O'Connor Funeral Home in Huntley is assisting the family. Information (847)669-5111 or online at www.jamesaoconnorfuneralhome.com

Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in Northwest Herald on Apr. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
James A. O'Connor Funeral Home
11603 E. Main
Huntley, IL 60142
847-669-5111
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved