Keith A. Bloedorn Born: November 26, 1953; in Elgin, IL Died: April 15, 2020; in Marengo, IL Keith A. Bloedorn, 66, of Marengo passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born November 26, 1953, in Elgin the son of Arnold and Norma (Ashby) Bloedorn. Keith married Nancy Bainbridge on June 14, 1986, in Crystal Lake. He was a butcher at Dreymiller & Krey in Hampshire for many years. Keith loved the outdoors, fishing, taking care of his yard, bowling, horseshoes, and especially vacationing in Minocqua, WI. He will be missed by his wife of 33 years, Nancy; sisters, Karen Garcia, and Laurie (Dennis) Singer; sisters & brothers-in-law; Susan (Paul) Bauer, Linda (Ron) Thurow, and Jeff (Carol) Bainbridge; and many nieces, nephews, and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents. There will be a celebration of life at a later date. Memorials in his name may be directed to Pancreatic Cancer Foundation online at www.npcf.us The James A. O'Connor Funeral Home in Huntley is assisting the family. Information (847)669-5111 or online at www.jamesaoconnorfuneralhome.com
Published in Northwest Herald on Apr. 18, 2020.