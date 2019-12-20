|
|
Keith Charles Emricson
Born: August 3rd, 1943
Died: December 15th, 2019
Keith Charles Emricson, 76, of Wimauma, Florida, passed away Sunday, December 15th, 2019 surrounded by family.
He was born August 3rd, 1943 in Woodstock, IL to Thore and Hulda (Shultz) Emricson. He married Judy A. Belcher on October 21st, 1982 in Gibsonton, Fl.
He served in the US Army, stationed in Germany. He worked several years offshore, then found his calling in fencing and started his own company, D&E fencing with David Dillard. He then began working for Merchants Metals as assistant manager in 1998 and retired in 2008.
He loved to fish. It was his passion. He always looked forward to his annual fishing trips with his brothers in past years. He enjoyed the countless fishing trips with Billy Howell who he had the pleasure of working with for many years. He had a love of watching old Westerns, and enjoyed discussing them with his best friend of 45 years, Big Mike. He loved his trips to Homosassa every other month to visit one of his closest and dearest friends Huck and sister-in-law Dreama and also his trips to the Lake Ranch in Lake Placid with his best bud Jim. He was a die-hard Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan and enjoyed watching them in the new Barn Bar he and his son-in-law Joey had recently built together, well, Keith "supervised". He enjoyed family and was a very proud father and grandpa (pepaw).
He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Judy aka Schatz; six children-2 living in IL and 4 living in FL, Diane Landers, Laura Halicke (Ron), James Rowell(Katie), Susan Kapioski (John), Jeff Emricson (Renee), Margo Hunter (Joey) 19 grandchildren; Amanda, Lisa, Ashley, Bubba, Ronnie, Corey, James, Paul, Taylor, Josie, Courtney, Hope, Brook, Chaz, Austin, Alec, Yamari, Rowan and Payton; 7 great grandchildren; two brothers; Larry Emricson (Mary), Ken Emricson (Merlyn); two sisters, Carol Knudsen and Darlene Lilja (Milton); two sisters-in-law, Marge Emricson and Charlotte Emricson; and many nieces and nephews and many dear friends.
He was preceded in death by his daughter Angie Ballard, his parents, brothers; Ronald C. Emricson and LaVern T. Emricson, a sister, Anna Marie Emricson and brother-in-law LeRoy Knudsen.
He was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by family, friends, and his beloved dog Duke.
There will be a celebration of his life on January 18th 2020, 2pm at the Hunter-Emricson Ranch. 15026 CR 672 Wimauma, Fl 33598
Published in the Northwest Herald on Dec. 20, 2019