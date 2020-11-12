Keith D. OehmkeKeith D. Oehmke, 92 passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on November 7, 2020. He is survived by his beloved wife, of 67 years Barbara Oehmke; his loving children: John Oehmke, Gretchen (Ernie) Prudhomme, and Kristine Oehmke; his cherished grandchildren: Ashley (Warren) Mace, Brittany Oehmke (Matt Walter), Tierney Flynn, Evan Flynn (Kristen Chavarria); and step-grandchildren: Kelly (Richard) Thompson and Nicholas (Jessica) Prudhomme and proud great-grandfather of 8. He was a fond uncle and friend to many. Preceded in death by his daughter, Sara Oehmke: his grandson, Brendan Flynn and his siblings: Arlene Dahl and Virgene Pokorny.Keith was a 67 year member of Nunda Lodge #169 in Crystal Lake and a member (honorary and regular) of five other lodges in McHenry County (St. Mark's #63, Marengo #138, McHenry #158, Oneida #337 and Cary Grove #1157). He was also a member of the McHenry County York Rite, the Valley of Freeport, Scottish Rite. He was a member of Tebala Shrine and the McHenry County Shrine Club. He was a Past Master of Nunda and it's secretary for over 25 years and a Past Master of Oneida Lodge. He was a past District Deputy Grand Master. He was a Past High Priest of Cary-Grove Chapter of Royal Arch Masons and Past Thrice Illustrious Master of Cary -Grove Council of Cryptic Masons. He received the MSA (Meritorious Service Award) from the Valley of Freeport. He was also a lifelong member of the Crystal Lake American Legion, Post #171.Keith proudly served his Country in both the Army and the Navy branches of Services and was honorably discharged from both. In 1953 he met his future wife, Barbara and they married in 1954. They started their family in Crystal Lake and were lifelong residents. Keith retired from ComEd in 1988 after 35 years of service. He was part of a group from ComEd who proudly helped install the football field lights at Crystal Lake Central Community High School, so they could have night football games.Keith was an avid Chicago Bears and Chicago Cubs fan and in 2016 when the Cubs won, he said he could "die in peace knowing they won the World Series". He shared his love of fishing and camping with his grandsons who have fond memories of their fishing trips. Outside of his love for sports and the outdoors, he would jump at the chance to play a game of cards. Services at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Querhammer & Flagg Funeral Home info call (815) 459-1760.