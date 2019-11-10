Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Keith Neilson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Keith J. Neilson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Keith J. Neilson Obituary
Keith J. Neilson

Born: October 1, 1968

Died: November 6, 2019

Keith J. Neilson, 51 of Dundee, IL. Born October 1, 1968 in Park Ridge, IL, passed away November 6, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family. Beloved husband of Andrea, nee Weber for 26 years. Proud father of Sam and Sgt. Elise Neilson. Loving son of Mary and the late Keith Neilson. Loving brother of Denise (Don) Logan and brother-in-law of Chris (Jocelyn) Weber. Cherished uncle of Dana DeLuca, Brandon Turner, Jeremy and Rebecca DeLuca, Abby and Noah Weber.

Graduate of Palatine HS in 1987. Keith worked in the trades and later founded KASE Concrete Cutting, Inc in 2008. An avid hunter and fisherman, Keith's true passion was riding his Harley named "Angel".

Memorial Visitation Friday, November 15, 2019 from 3-8 PM at Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 185 E. Northwest Hwy., Palatine.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 310 E. Main Street, East Dundee at 10 AM. 847-359-8020 or smithcorcoran.com
Published in the Northwest Herald on Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Keith's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -