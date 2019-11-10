|
|
Keith J. Neilson
Born: October 1, 1968
Died: November 6, 2019
Keith J. Neilson, 51 of Dundee, IL. Born October 1, 1968 in Park Ridge, IL, passed away November 6, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family. Beloved husband of Andrea, nee Weber for 26 years. Proud father of Sam and Sgt. Elise Neilson. Loving son of Mary and the late Keith Neilson. Loving brother of Denise (Don) Logan and brother-in-law of Chris (Jocelyn) Weber. Cherished uncle of Dana DeLuca, Brandon Turner, Jeremy and Rebecca DeLuca, Abby and Noah Weber.
Graduate of Palatine HS in 1987. Keith worked in the trades and later founded KASE Concrete Cutting, Inc in 2008. An avid hunter and fisherman, Keith's true passion was riding his Harley named "Angel".
Memorial Visitation Friday, November 15, 2019 from 3-8 PM at Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 185 E. Northwest Hwy., Palatine.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 310 E. Main Street, East Dundee at 10 AM. 847-359-8020 or smithcorcoran.com
Published in the Northwest Herald on Nov. 10, 2019