Keith Marmor Adkins
Born: October 17, 1933; in Shelbyville, IL
Died: July 19, 2020; in Elkhorn, WI
Keith Marmor Adkins, 86, of Delavan, WI, passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020 at Lakeland Health Care Center, Elkhorn, WI.
The son of Amon and Beulah Adkins, Keith was born October 17, 1933 in Shelbyville, IL. Keith is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Judy; beloved children, Kevin Adkins and Kathie (Tom) McLaughlin; cherished grandchildren, Michael (Ryoko) Merritt, Christy (Jim) Haefner, Nikki (Wayne) Knight, Katelyn McLaughlin, Daniel Haag, and 10 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings, Edward Adkins, Margie VanMeter, Dorothy Day, Juanita Hayes and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and 5 siblings: Harley, Glenn, Betty, Nellie, and Helen.
He served in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean War and was involved in the AmVets Pearl Harbor Memorial Post 245 for many years.
A private memorial service and interment will be held on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at Windridge Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in the form of donations to the Alzheimer's Association
