Keith O. Strong



Born: March 30, 1941; in Milwaukee, WI



Died: July 5, 2019; in Chicago, IL



Keith O. Strong, age 78, of Woodstock, died Friday, July 5, 2019 at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago with his loving wife by his side.



He was born March 30, 1941 to Oakley and Myrtle(Clein) Strong in Milwaukee, Wis. On May 26,1990, he married Miriam L. Schmitt at the Greenwood Methodist Church.



A resident of Woodstock for 29 years, Keith was a lifetime member of the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 150. A dedicated member of several fraternal organizations, Keith was a member (and Past Master) of McHenry Masonic Lodge #158, A.F.& A.M. (since 1984) and was a 32nd Degree Member of Tebala Shriners in Rockford, as well as a member of the Scottish Rite of Freemasonry, Tebala Mini-Bikes, and a member of the McHenry County Shrine Club. When he wintered in Florida he also was a member of the Marco Island Shrine Club. In addition, he was a member of Woodstock Moose Lodge #1329.



A devoted family man, Keith enjoyed his prized vehicles-his black "89 Cadillac & red "89 Corvette and his Harley Ultra Classic.



Family members close to him include a daughter and son-in-law, Yvonne (Todd) Whiting, three grandchildren, Trish Tapaninen, Megan (Daniel) Harris, and Lacey (Chris) Hensel; and four great-grandchildren Easton, Mason, Madelyn, and Rhys.



In addition to his parents, Keith was preceded in death by a son, Richard Strong, and a daughter, Anita Peterson.



Visitation will be from 4 p.m. Until 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Justen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3700 Charles J. Miller Rd., McHenry, Il. 60050. A masonic service will take place at 6:30 p.m., and the funeral service will begin at 7:30 p.m. in the funeral home.



Inurnment will take place at a later date in Oakland Cemetery, Woodstock.



His family would appreciate memorials to the , Attn. Development Office, 2211 N. Oak Park Ave., Chicago, IL 60707 or visit https://donate, love to the rescue.org . Published in the Northwest Herald on July 9, 2019