Keith P. Thomas
Born: March 24, 1952; in Chicago, IL
Died: November 6, 2020; in Barrington, IL
Keith P. Thomas, age 68, of McHenry IL, passed away unexpectedly on November 6, 2020 at Good Shepard Hospital in Barrington.
He was born on March 24, 1952 in Chicago, IL the son of Paul and Ella Thomas.
Keith loved his family. He attended his grandkids sporting events regularly and enjoyed family gatherings or just being surrounded by his loved ones. Keith loved fishing at his son Paul's house and taking frequent trips to the McHenry Dam with his beloved dog Daisy. Keith enjoyed riding around town with Daisy at the shotgun, making his rounds to say "Hi" to everyone and making sure his kids and grandkids were doing alright. Keith graduated from McHenry East High School where he played football as a linebacker. His family would always laugh and joke about how he became their "OLD" linebacker and how he will always be the protector. After retiring from carpenters union, Keith started his own trucking business Keith P. Thomas Trucking, working there until he officially retired at the age of 65. He touched countless people's lives with his kindness and compassion. Keith was loved by many and will be truly missed.
He is survived by his children; Jessica (Jeff) Mergl, Paul (Stephanie Cooper) Thomas and Jason Gilpin; his grandchildren: Logan, Samantha , Lee, Collin and Emma; his siblings Kenny(Anita) Thomas, Kurt (Gaby) Thomas, Kent (Julie) Thomas and as well as nephews and niece; Tyler Thomas, Lisa Kuhl, Vito Thomas and Brandon Thomas.
He was preceded in death by his parents; Paul and Ella Thomas; niece Summer Dawn Thomas and his best friend Jim Haagenson.
Visitation will take place on Saturday, November 21, 2020 from 11:00am to 1:00pm at Colonial Funeral Home, 591 Ridgeview Dr. McHenry, IL, followed by a funeral service at 1:00pm also at the funeral home. Interment will be at Woodland Cemetery in McHenry, IL.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be directed to the family
Due to current restrictions, 25 people will be allowed within the funeral home and at single time. Everyone attending is required to wear a mask and practice safe social distancing protocol while inside of the funeral home. We welcome everyone who would like to attend but ask that you make your visit brief in order to allow for everyone in attendance to be able to have an opportunity to show their support for the family.
For more information contact the funeral home at 815-385-0063 or log onto www.colonialmchenry.com
.