Keith R. Basler
Born: May 19, 1940
Died: July 27, 2019
Keith R. Basler, age 79 of Cary, passed away July 27, 2019. He was born May 19, 1940 in Plymouth, WI, the son of Elmer and Marie Basler, his parents precede him in death.
Keith is survived by his children: Michael Basler, Charles (Kristin) Basler, Mary Jo Duncan and Ryan Basler, his grandchildren: Alex, Gabby, Brooke, Bradley, Danielle, Kaylie, Emma, Mickey Matthew and Jacob as well as a brother Bernie Basler.
Keith served in the Navy from 1958 to 1962. He started his career working at the Northwood Mink Farm in Cary which was followed by his employment at Snap-On Tools.
There will be a celebration of Keith's life at a later date. Memorials in his memory could be made to: The Alzheimer's and Related Disorders Assoc.
Published in the Northwest Herald on July 31, 2019