Northwest Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory- Crystal Lake
419 E Terra Cotta Ave
Crystal Lake, IL 60014
(815) 459-3411
Resources
More Obituaries for Keith Shipbaugh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Keith W. Shipbaugh

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Keith W. Shipbaugh Obituary
Keith W. Shipbaugh

Born: January 21, 1968

Died: April 2, 2019

Keith W. Shipbaugh, The Man, The Myth, The Legend, was born on January 21, 1968 to Don and Phyllis Shipbaugh and was set free on April 2, 2019 surrounded by family and friends. In his short and sweet 51 years Keith was a husband, daddy, son, brother and friend. He was wonderful at them all! Keith is survived by his wife of 20 years, Kimberley; daughter, Kreagan; parents, Don and Phyllis; and brother, Kevin (Jodie) Shipbaugh.

Keith loved work, traveling, sports, his family and life! He brought smiles and laughter to everyone he encountered. He was an inspiration to all and lived "Anchors Up!"

Visitation will be held on Saturday, April 6 from 1:00pm until the time of his Funeral Service at 4:00pm at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Crystal Lake. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Kreagan's education fund.

"I have fought the good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith..." 2 Timothy 4:7.

Arrangements were entrusted to Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Crystal Lake. For information, please call the funeral home at 815-459-3411 or visit www.davenportfamily.com where friends may leave an online condolence message for the family.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Apr. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory- Crystal Lake
Download Now