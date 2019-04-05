Keith W. Shipbaugh



Born: January 21, 1968



Died: April 2, 2019



Keith W. Shipbaugh, The Man, The Myth, The Legend, was born on January 21, 1968 to Don and Phyllis Shipbaugh and was set free on April 2, 2019 surrounded by family and friends. In his short and sweet 51 years Keith was a husband, daddy, son, brother and friend. He was wonderful at them all! Keith is survived by his wife of 20 years, Kimberley; daughter, Kreagan; parents, Don and Phyllis; and brother, Kevin (Jodie) Shipbaugh.



Keith loved work, traveling, sports, his family and life! He brought smiles and laughter to everyone he encountered. He was an inspiration to all and lived "Anchors Up!"



Visitation will be held on Saturday, April 6 from 1:00pm until the time of his Funeral Service at 4:00pm at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Crystal Lake. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Kreagan's education fund.



"I have fought the good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith..." 2 Timothy 4:7.



Arrangements were entrusted to Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Crystal Lake. For information, please call the funeral home at 815-459-3411 or visit www.davenportfamily.com where friends may leave an online condolence message for the family. Published in the Northwest Herald on Apr. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary