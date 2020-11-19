1/1
Keith Wayne Ashcraft
1948 - 2020
{ "" }
Keith Wayne Ashcraft

Born: June 30, 1948

Died: November 15, 2020

Keith Wayne Ashcraft, 72, of Harvard, died Sun., Nov. 15 at Mercy Harvard Hospital.

Keith was born June 30, 1948 to Robert I. and Edna (Klaman) Ashcraft in Harvard. He married Roxane Timm on Oct. 12, 1974 in Woodstock, IL. He was in the Army and served in the Vietnam War. Keith worked for 38 years at Dean Foods as a machine operator as well as a foreman.

Keith was an avid Chicago Bears, Blackhawks, and White Sox fan. He enjoyed motorcycles, working around the house, traveling, and loved spending time on Madeline Island. He was a member of the Harvard Moose Lodge, a Deacon and usher at Linn Presbyterian Church, and loved helping his wife with Quilts of Honor.

Survivors include his wife Roxane of Harvard, 3 children Patrick (Marni Hodgen) Ashcraft of Omaha, Trisha (Zachary) Moses of Salt Lake City, and Erin (Scott) McMaster of Fayetteville, NC, five grandchildren Emma, Xavier, Isaiah, Ezekiel, and Noah, two brothers Vernon and Raymond Ashcraft, three sisters Edna Ocock, Louise Bender, and Leona Barton, and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Floyd and Ronald, sister Marilyn Morris, and two grandbabies Samuel and Caden.

The visitation will be from 9 - 11 AM Saturday, Nov. 21 at Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home, 107 W. Sumner St., Harvard, IL 60033. There will be a private family funeral service following the visitation but will be streamed lived live through www.saundersmcfarlin.net.

Call Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home for more info at 815-943-5400.


Published in Northwest Herald on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home, Ltd.
NOV
21
Funeral service
streamed lived live through www.saundersmcfarlin.net
Funeral services provided by
Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home, Ltd.
107 West Sumner Street
Harvard, IL 60033
(815) 943-5400
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
November 19, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home
