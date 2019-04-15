Keith Wayne Peters



Born: November 17, 1944



Died: April 4, 2019



Keith Wayne Peters, of Wonder Lake, IL, courageously fought COPD until April 4, 2019, with his wife of 44 years by his side.



Keith was born November 17, 1944, in Chicago, IL, to Dorothy Trebert and Otto Peters. He joined the United States ARMY at the age of 17 years. He proudly served as a tank commander in Korea. Keith began performing as a self-taught bass player and created many memories traveling the country. In 1974, while playing at the Holiday Inn in Dubuque, IA, he caught the eye of Cheryl Ellerman. They married May 10, 1975. Keith and Cheryl raised their sons in Wonder Lake, IL. Keith will be remembered as an incredibly talented and gifted man. He never knew a stranger and will be missed by all. His family was his world.



He leaves behind his wife, two sons, Brad (Emily) of Iowa City, IA, and Brent (Meaghan), of Nichols, IA. His grandchildren, Sadie, Caitlynn, and Eloise.



When he was not making popcorn for "his girls" or snuggling them in his recliner, he enjoyed tinkering with computers, building RC planes, attending cruise nights and car shows with his '74 Corvette, or fishing on his pontoon boat.



A funeral mass will be held April 27, at 11:00 A.M. at Christ the King Church in Wonder Lake, IL, with a celebration of life to follow. Published in the Northwest Herald from Apr. 15 to Apr. 22, 2019