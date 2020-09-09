Keith William LamszusBorn: October 28, 1958; in Chicago, ILDied: August 30, 2020; in Cary, ILKeith William Lamszus passed away at his home in Cary, Illinois on August 30, 2020.He is survived by two sisters and a brother, Linda Faust, Jane Brennan, and John Lamszus.Keith was born October 28, 1958 to William H. and Audrey M.(Nelson) Lamszus in Chicago. He lived in the Belmont / Southport neighborhood during his grammar school years, moved to Round Lake Beach Illinois where he attended high school at Grayslake, then returned to Chicago (Logan Square) to graduate from Carl Schurz High School in 1976. Keith lived in the Northwestern neighborhoods of Chicago until 1983 when he moved to Dixon, Illinois for six years, then to Palatine and finally to Cary, where he has made his home for more than 26 years. During most of his adult life, he has worked as a mechanic, specializing in small engine equipment.Services will be scheduled at a future date.