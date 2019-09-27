|
|
Kelli Ann Marley
Born: June 6th, 1974
Died: September 24, 2019
Kelli Ann Marley, 45, died Tuesday, September 24th surrounded by her family and friends. Kelli is survived by her parents Donna Marley and Kenneth Marley(Kay), her children Mikael and Nikoll Tenney, a grandson Tylor Marley, her sisters Tammy Stinger (Kent) and Annette Marley Van Buskirk (Jack), her loving partner Wes Whaples and her special friend Deidre Holstein. Many nieces and nephews.
Kelli was preceded in death by a daughter, Marley Rae, a brother Ken Marley and both sets of grandparents.
Kelli cherished her time with her family and friends. She loved to sing and had the most beautiful voice. She also had such a passion for animals and loved her pets dearly.
Visitation will be Saturday, September 28th, 9:30-11:30am with a Celebration of Life Memorial Service beginning at 11:30am at First United Methodist, Church, 201 W. South St., Woodstock, IL.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Sept. 27, 2019