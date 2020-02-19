Northwest Herald Obituaries

Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home, Ltd.
107 West Sumner Street
Harvard, IL 60033
(815) 943-5400
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home, Ltd.
107 West Sumner Street
Harvard, IL 60033
Memorial service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
12:00 PM
Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home, Ltd.
107 West Sumner Street
Harvard, IL 60033
Kenneth A. Davidson


1949 - 2020
Kenneth A. Davidson Obituary
Kenneth A. Davidson

Born: March 5, 1949; in Harvard, IL

Died: February 16, 2020; in Harvard, IL

Kenneth A. Davidson, 70, of Harvard, died Sunday, February 16 at Mercy Harvard Hospital surrounded by family.

Kenneth was born March 5, 1949, to Thomas Charles and Betty Jeanne (Rubeck) Davidson in Harvard. After graduating from Harvard High School in 1967, he served his country in the Vietnam War. he was a proud member of Sheet Metal Union 265.

He was an enthusiast of music and the outdoors, enjoyed playing guitars and restoring scooters. He loved spending time with friends and family.

Survivors include his children Jennifer (Dennis) Cunningham of Darien, WI, Thomas Davidson of Rockford, and Kelley (Aaron) Crone of Harvard, 9 grandchildren Alli (Jake), Kenzie (Nolan) Brody, Kody, Andrew, Mya, Landon, Finn, and Isla, 2 great-grandchildren, Luke and Noah, his mother Betty, sister Nancy, brother Randy (Roberta), many friends and family including best friend, George Andrew.

He was preceded in death by his father Thomas, brother-in-law Tony and love of his life, Allyn.

There will be a memorial gathering from 10 AM until the noon memorial service Friday, February 21 at Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home. The inurnment will follow at Dunham-Chemung Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude's Children Hospital.

Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at www.saundersmcfarlin.net.

Call the funeral home for more info at 815-943-5400.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Feb. 19, 2020
