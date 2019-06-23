Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
McHenry Recreation Center
McHenry, IL
KENNETH A. LAUER


KENNETH A. LAUER Obituary
Kenneth A. Lauer

Born: June 7, 1961

Died: June 8, 2019

Kenneth (Ken) A Lauer of St. Germain WI and formerly of McHenry passed away June 8th after many years of declining health.

Ken is survived by his father, Kurt Lauer Sr. (Cecelia) of Owatonna, MN; siblings, Kurt Lauer Jr (Cindy) of Wonder Lake, Catherine (Robert Fisher Sr) of Harvard, George (Rena) Lauer of Johnsburg, and Deborah (Keith Westerfield) of McHenry along with many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

Ken was preceded in death by his mother Diane Lauer and sister Virginia Krueger.

A Celebration of Life honoring Ken will be held from 2 to 5 pm on June 29th, 2019 at the McHenry Recreation Center in McHenry, IL.
Published in the Northwest Herald on June 23, 2019
