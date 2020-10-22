1/1
Kenneth Albert Olson
Kenneth Albert Olson

Born: February 6, 1951; in Chicago, IL

Died: October 18, 2020; in McHenry, IL

Kenneth (Kenny) Albert Olson, 69 years of age, passed on Sunday October 18, 2020 at Northern Illinois Medical Center in McHenry, IL.

Kenny was born on February 6, 1951 in Chicago, IL to the late Kenneth and Gloria Olson. He is survived by his wife of 47 years Janis Olson and his three children: Mark (Lauri) Olson, Heather (Tom) Herman, and Dawn (Ben) Rauhut. He had seven grandchildren: Katie (Joe) Busse, Aaron (Stephanie) Olson, Kyle Olson, Patrick Herman, Courtney Rauhut, Tiffany Herman, and Sara Rauhut. Kenny also had two great-grandchildren: Ava Rauhut and Jacob Busse.

Kenny was a resident of Holiday Hills in McHenry, IL for 45 years and was very active in his community as a Community Service Officer of the Holiday Hills Police Department. He loved to fish, travel around the world, and entertain people with his stories. Family will be celebrating his life privately and will not be hosting public memorial services during this uncertain time.


Published in Northwest Herald on Oct. 22, 2020.
