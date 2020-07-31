Kenneth Alfred Gallo Sr
Born: March 14, 1947
Died: July 28, 2020
Kenneth Alfred Gallo Sr, age 73, of McHenry, Illinois, passed away on July 28, 2020. He was born on March 14, 1947 to Albert and Rita (Parchum) Gallo in McHenry, IL. On June 8th, 1968, he was united in marriage to Kathleen Smith.
Kenneth proudly served his country in the Vietnam war from 1965 to 1968. After his time in the military, he returned to Illinois and worked for ComEd. Kenneth loved his family and he spent much of his spare time working with local kids both as a Cub Scout troop leader and a little league baseball coach. One very special Veteran's Day, the children of the kids that Kenneth had coached played a baseball game in his honor.
Kenneth loved the outdoors. Some of his best days were spent at the family cabin up north bass fishing, hunting and camping.
Kenneth is survived by his wife, Kathleen Gallo, sons, Kenneth (Lisa), Duane (Colleen), and Tony (Holly), grandchildren: Tori, Austin, Hailey, Charlie, Ethan, and Brenna, great-grandchild, Maxwell, sisters: Connie, Susan, Rita, and Lana.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert, and Rita, and brothers: Carl and Albert.
A visitation will be held at Justen Funeral Home & Crematory in McHenry on Friday, July 31st from 4pm - 7pm. Visitation will continue on Saturday, August 1st at 10am followed by a funeral service at 11am and a graveside service at Richmond Cemetery in Richmond, IL.
In accordance with public gathering restrictions, attendees are expected to wear a mask and observe social distancing. The funeral home staff will monitor capacity limits and allow up to 50 people in at a time.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Justen Funeral Home & Crematory in McHenry. For information, please call the funeral home at 815-385-2400 or visit www.justenfh.com
, where friends and loved ones may share memories of Kenneth on his tribute wall.