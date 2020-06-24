Kenneth Allen Odling
1947 - 2020
Kenneth Allen Odling

Born: November 12, 1947; in Beloit, WI

Died: June 13, 2020; in Harvard, IL

Kenneth Allen Odling, 72, of Harvard, died June 13, 2020 at home.

Ken was born Nov. 12, 1947 to Emil and Lavina (Jenson) Odling in Beloit, WI. He married Lois Elaine Evert in Pewaukee, WI. Ken served in the U.S. Army as an Airborne Sensor Specialist. He was awarded the Bronze Star Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, and Vietnam Campaign Medal. His detachment was the 131st Aviator Company. He rode in the right seat of an OV1 Mohawk.

He was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church in Harvard, the Easter Star, Masonic Lodge, and the American Legion.

Ken was a family man. He was close to his brothers and sisters, nieces and nephews. His biggest joy in life were his two sons Emil and Chad, and any other child that was attached to them. He helped mold all of their lives. He has left them with many memories.

Survivors include his wife Lois of Harvard, son Emil John Odling of Harvard, siblings Gerald (Barbara) Odling, Stanley (Maria) Odling, Linda (James) Schumacher of Darien, WI, and Karen Reisenauer of Wausau, Wi; and many nieces and nephews.

Ken was preceded in death by his parents Emil and Lavina, son Chad Evert Odling, and two nephews Mark and Dennis Odling; brother-in-law Jack Reisenauer; and nephew Nathan Meyer.

A celebration of life is being planned for a later date.

Call Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home for more info at 815-943-5400.


Published in Northwest Herald on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home, Ltd.
107 West Sumner Street
Harvard, IL 60033
(815) 943-5400
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

