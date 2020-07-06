Kenneth Arthur Kauppila
Born: April 6, 1939; in Laurium, MI
Died: June 28, 2020; in Woodstock, IL
Kenneth Arthur Kauppila, age 81, of Woodstock, Illinois, passed away on June 28, 2020, at home. Ken was born on April 6, 1939 to Waino and Anna Kauppila (Waara) in Laurium, MI, the eleventh of twelve children. He married the love of his life, Ardene Vrabel. on May 29, 1976 in McHenry, IL and they recently celebrated their 44th wedding anniversary.
Ken served in the United States Army and Merchant Marines.
Ken worked as a mechanic for many years at Aramark Services. After retiring, Ken enjoyed driving a school bus for the McHenry School Districts.Over the years, Ken enjoyed golfing, painting, and woodworking. He also loved reading, fishing, playing cards with his buddies, spending time with his family at their vacation home in Wisconsin, and teaching his grandchildren to play poker. Ken was a kind and gentle soul, always had a smile on his face and a story to tell. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.
Kenneth is survived by his wife Ardene; children, Laura (Daniel) Kreassig of Johnsburg, Deanna (Mark) Holtfreter of Wonder Lake, Eugene (Julie) Kauppila of CO; grandchildren Bryce (Lexie) Kreassig, Tanner Kreassig, Kenzie (Jimmy) Moravec, Kearra Holtfreter (Steven), Sara Miller and Erik Kauppila; great grandchildren Kane Kreassig and James Moravec; siblings Gordon Kauppila, Phyllis Tarnowski, and Carol Usitalo; sister-in-law Vivian Kerber and brother-in-law Jon (Barbara) Vrabel, and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents Waino and Anna; siblings Paul, Melvin, Walter, Vaino (Ted), Donald, Kathleen, Mildred, and Florence.
A memorial service and celebration of Ken's life will be held at Justen Funeral Home & Crematory in McHenry on Saturday, August 8, 2020 from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm with military honors at 12:30 pm.
The family wishes for everyone to be safe in this time of coronavirus and respects and understands that some may be unable to attend for health concerns or due to travel limitations. If you are able to attend the service, please follow the funeral director's guidance. Social distancing will be observed and face coverings will be required.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Make a Wish Foundation by using the following link: www.wish.org
Arrangements have been entrusted to Justen Funeral Home & Crematory in McHenry. For information, please call the funeral home at (815) 385-2400, or visit www.justenfh.com
for service details or to share memories of Kenneth on his tribute wall.