Northwest Herald Obituaries
Kenneth B. Shelton Jr. Obituary
Kenneth B. Shelton, Jr.

Born: July 9, 1931

Died: December 23, 2019

Kenneth B. Shelton, Jr., age 88, of Venice, FL passed away on December 23, 2019.

He was born to Kenneth and Cleo Shelton on July 9, 1931 in Jasper, Indiana, and came to Venice over 25 years ago from Wisconsin. Ken was the owner of Erect-A-Tube, an airplane hanger manufacturer in Harvard, Illinois. Airplanes were Ken's business and he loved to fly. When he wasn't working, he was usually found on the golf course. He was a member of Bigfoot Country Club in Fontana, Wisconsin and Waterford in Venice. Ken also enjoyed playing cards with his golfing buddies.

Surviving family members include his wife, Louise Sheppard, of Venice; daughter Sherry Cavanaugh (Michael) of Parish, FL; son Kenneth B. Shelton III; step daughter Kymberly Helser and step son Brent Sheppard, both of Reno, Nevada.

No services are scheduled at this time.

To share a memory of Ken or to send a condolence to the family visit www.farleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Jan. 3, 2020
