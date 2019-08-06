|
|
Kenneth Carl Kettelson
Born: July 20, 1932; in Chicago, IL
Died: August 2, 2019; in Burlington, NC
Kenneth Carl Kettelson, 87, passed away Friday August 2, 2019 at his home.
He was born July 20, 1932 in Chicago, IL to the late Elsie and Carl Kettelson. A graduate of Crystal Lake (IL) High School, he was drafted before starting his senior year at Wheaton College in Wheaton, IL and served two years in the military in Germany. He later graduated from Morningside College in Sioux City, IA. In 1960 he married Denise Felhaber, and they spent the next thirty-five years in Crystal Lake, IL, where they raised their three children. He spent his working career in the road-building and construction-supply industries. In 1995, he and his wife retired to Hendersonville, NC and in 2005 moved to Twin Lakes, a retirement community in Burlington, NC.
He was preceded in death by his daughter and son-in-law, Julie and Barry Colmery, who were killed in the Swissair Flight 111 accident in 1998 and his brother Jerry Kettelson.
His survivors include his wife Denise "Tunny"; sons, Dan Kettelson, David Kettelson; grandchildren, Kayla and KC Kettelson, Scott and Kyle Colmery Sutton along with their parents Cathy and Ben Sutton, and their children, Stephanie, Jeffrey and Stacey; sisters, Madice Swanson, Eloise Johnson, Susan and Ray Coddington; a sister-in-law Susie Kettelson as well as many nieces and nephews.
There will be a celebration of his life 7:00 PM Friday August 9, 2019 at Harvest Baptist Church by Pastor Larry Lamberth.
You may sign the online register book at www.lowefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Aug. 6, 2019