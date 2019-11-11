|
Kenneth Eugene Bis
Born: November 11, 1942
Died: September 24, 2019
Kenneth Eugene Bis passed away with his loving family by his side on Tuesday, September 24th 2019 in his Art Studio.
Born on November 11th 1942 to John Stanley Bis and Bernice Joan Bis (nee Granyczny), and brother to the older, John Stuart Bis, and the younger, Lois Jane Quarello.
Ken Graduated from Bowen High School in the South Chicago neighborhood. He studied sculpture at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, Illinois, under the instruction of Buckminister Fuller, architect designer, who taught him to 'listen' to his works, as they would 'tell' him when they were finished and that he had learned all that he could from him and encouraged him to go out into the world and see/experience its' vastness.
He joined the US Merchant Marines, during the Vietnam-era, with the position as Second Cook. He started sailing on the Great Lakes then abroad to ports all over the world..
Ken owned and operated The North Evanston Fix-It shop, Evanston. Illinois, in the 1980's. Then was the Building Maintenance Manager for Wm. L. Kunkle, before retiring.
He was a great Father to his children; Ian Brennan Bis (Mary Carlson Bis), Raymond (Ray) Alder Markel, Aurora (Rory) Victoria May Bis-Markel , and Amelia Bernice Rose Bis-Markel. Plus, the best partner, mentor and friend to Allison Denise Markel for the past 23+ years.
He is survived by his Sister, Sweetheart, four children and two Grandsons, Archibald (Archie) Carlson Bis & Rockland (Rocky) Carlson Bis, as well as nephews and nieces.
Ken was an American landscape & wildlife artist who traveled the West and said that his favorite was Glacier National Park, Montana.
He resided in the Ridgefield antique community in McHenry County, Illinois for a little more then the last 20 years.
His presence will be sorely missed by his cherished family and friends, who will celebrate Kenny's 77th year of his birth, this Veterans Day and beyond, with the fondest of memories of the happy times with and the many lessons learned from him.
Kenneth had a Green Internment at Windridge Memorial Park & Nature Sanctuary as he wished to continue his connection with Nature.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Nov. 11, 2019