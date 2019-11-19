Northwest Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory- Crystal Lake
419 E Terra Cotta Ave
Crystal Lake, IL 60014
(815) 459-3411
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory- Crystal Lake
419 E Terra Cotta Ave
Crystal Lake, IL 60014
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
9:00 AM
Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory- Crystal Lake
419 E Terra Cotta Ave
Crystal Lake, IL 60014
View Map
Prayer Service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory- Crystal Lake
419 E Terra Cotta Ave
Crystal Lake, IL 60014
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Windridge Memorial Park
Cary., IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Doroba
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth L. Doroba


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth L. Doroba Obituary
Kenneth L. Doroba

Born: September 4, 1934

Died: November 17, 2019

Kenneth L. Doroba, 85, of Cary, was born September 4, 1934 in Oak Park to Leo and Wanda Doroba. He passed away Sunday, November 17, 2019.

On May 27, 1961 he married Marie Cavallo. She preceded him in death after 57 years of marriage.

Ken was a veteran of the US Army serving his country as a Rocket Assembly Specialist. Upon leaving the Army, he became an Operating Engineer with Local 150 for over 50 years.

Ken built very detailed WWII model airplanes and was an avid woodworker. He enjoyed taking care of the landscaping at his home and cars and watching a good Western.

He is survived by his children, Paul (Carolyn) Doroba, Richard (Christine) Doroba, and Christine (Herb) Tittle; his grandchildren, Ronald, Anne, Krysta, Rebecca, Kaleigh, and Lea; and his sister, Diane (Robert) Windish.

A visitation will be held from 4-8pm, Friday, November 22 at Davenport Family Funeral Home, 419 E. Terra Cotta Ave., Crystal Lake. Visitation will continue from 9am until time of a prayer service at 10am, Saturday, at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Windridge Memorial Park, Cary.

To leave online condolences please visit www.davenportfamily.com or call 815-459-3411 for more information.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Nov. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory- Crystal Lake
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -