Kenneth L. Doroba
Born: September 4, 1934
Died: November 17, 2019
Kenneth L. Doroba, 85, of Cary, was born September 4, 1934 in Oak Park to Leo and Wanda Doroba. He passed away Sunday, November 17, 2019.
On May 27, 1961 he married Marie Cavallo. She preceded him in death after 57 years of marriage.
Ken was a veteran of the US Army serving his country as a Rocket Assembly Specialist. Upon leaving the Army, he became an Operating Engineer with Local 150 for over 50 years.
Ken built very detailed WWII model airplanes and was an avid woodworker. He enjoyed taking care of the landscaping at his home and cars and watching a good Western.
He is survived by his children, Paul (Carolyn) Doroba, Richard (Christine) Doroba, and Christine (Herb) Tittle; his grandchildren, Ronald, Anne, Krysta, Rebecca, Kaleigh, and Lea; and his sister, Diane (Robert) Windish.
A visitation will be held from 4-8pm, Friday, November 22 at Davenport Family Funeral Home, 419 E. Terra Cotta Ave., Crystal Lake. Visitation will continue from 9am until time of a prayer service at 10am, Saturday, at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Windridge Memorial Park, Cary.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Nov. 19, 2019