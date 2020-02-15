|
|
Kenneth L. Hawes
Born: October 21, 1950
Died: February 12, 2020
Kenneth L. Hawes, 69, of Capron, died peacefully at home on Wednesday, February 12, 2020.
He was born October 21, 1950, in Harvard, IL the son of the late Carl E. and Betty J. (Thomas) Hawes. Ken worked in the produce department at Walmart in Woodstock, IL.
He was a member of the Capron Methodist Church. Ken was the longest running Capron Village Trustee of 14 years. In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing, camping, gardening, cooking, hunting, and collecting salt and pepper shakers. Ken was a Chicago Bears Fan, and would look forward to catching his Chicago T.V. shows on Wednesday nights. The one thing that Ken loved the most in life was his family, he enjoyed giving his grandchildren a loving hard time, taking trips to Canada and Minnesota; and his special German Shepard dogs Lady and Colby.
Kenneth married the love of his life Lori L. Walter on August 21, 1971, at the Capron Methodist Church.
Survivors include his wife Lori; children Jennifer (Ray) Rather, Matthew Hawes, Elizabeth (Ryan Fulrath) Hawes; nine grandchildren; two step-grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; and numerous brothers and sisters.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one son Nicholas Hawes.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Sunday, February 16, 2020, at Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home, 107 W. Sumner St. Harvard, IL 60033.
Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m. Monday, February 17, 2020, at the funeral home. Interment will be in Capron Cemetery, Capron, IL.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations to the Capron Methodist Church Sanctuary Ceiling Fund, P.O. Box 322, Capron, IL 61012.
Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.saundersmcfarlin.net.
For more information, call the funeral home at 815-94-5400.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Feb. 15, 2020