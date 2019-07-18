Kenneth Eslinger-Winkley



Kenneth Lee Eslinger-Winkley was born July 29, 1949 in Wichita, Kansas to Dorothy Jean (Balven) Eslinger and William C. Eslinger.



He is survived by his brother Douglas Eslinger-Winkley, his sister Cheryl Winkley, his nephew Dane and numerous cousins. Ken became a Winkley upon his mother's second marriage to Robert Lee Winkley.



Ken passed on February 10, 2019 after an eighteen-month struggle with multiple illnesses.



As a teenager, Ken and his family moved to Illinois at which point he decided to enlist in the Army. He did so in the Spring of 1967. He received his orders to Vietnam on his 18th birthday. He served two tours of duty in Vietnam over a period of two years seven months serving in the 1st Aviation Brigade as a crew chief with both medevac and gunship units. He earned an E-5 rank during his service along with numerous commendations including the Army Commendation medal with Letter "V" Device for his combat heroism. He wrote in a letter to a friend "...If I don't seem my usual self, it's because I'm not. I can't be. Things are too serious here. Death and the signs of war are everywhere. I'm reminded of it by the gun-fire, mortar attacks, and even the Viet Cong prison camp on post." He was 18 years old when that was written. Imagine. During his time in Vietnam Ken was awarded over 27 air medals and six personal citations for bravery by both the United States' and the Vietnamese governments. In addition, he also helped his unit earn the Presidential Unit Citation. Two of his personal awards were for the saving of human lives. Ken married twice and was a dedicated father to his step-son Christopher. Ken was a true spirit and he was one of the most loving and dedicated men anyone could ask for in a friend. His life was complicated, challenging and very difficult, but he persevered and met life's challenges as he did in Vietnam.



A Celebration of Ken's Life will be held at one of his favorite "watering holes" at Tinman's Pub, 926 IL Route 22 in Fox River Grove, IL. on Saturday, July 27th, 2019 at 3:00PM which will include an honor guard and Flag folding presentation ceremony. Donations can be made to Vietnam Veterans of America/Homeless Veterans.