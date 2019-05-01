Kenneth Leonard Ozyuk



Born: April 17, 1947



Died: April 23, 2019



Kenneth Leonard Ozyuk, age 72, of Mchenry, passed away on April 23, 2019. Kenneth was born on April 17, 1947, in Chicago, IL to Stanley and Irene (Matusik) Ozyuk. He bravely served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War from 1967 until 1969.



A machinist by trade, Kenneth worked for Illinois Tool Works (ITW) for forty years. He enjoyed golf, fishing, and laying in the sun, but was happiest with a Budweiser in his hand while enjoying the day.



Kenneth is survived by his six children, Kenneth S. Ozyuk, Denise (Myron) Shewchuk, Deborah (Dan) Koester, Kristine (Eric Dohman) Ozyuk, Karrie (Rafa Avila) Ozyuk, Kelly (Jeff Pohlman) Ozyuk. He was the proud grandfather to seven grandchildren, Cody, Madeline, Raeann, Paul, Seth, Liam, and Jeffery.



He was preceded in death by his parents.



The Celebration of Life in honor of Kenneth will be held on Thursday, May 2nd, 2019 from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m. at McHenry VFW Post #4600, 3002 W IL Route 120, McHenry, Illinois 60051.



Arrangements were entrusted to Justen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3700 W. Charles J. Miller Rd., McHenry, IL 60050. For information, please call 815-385-2400 or visit www.justenfh.com. Published in the Northwest Herald on May 1, 2019