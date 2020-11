Kenneth P. Bakley, Jr.Kenneth P. Bakley, Jr., 71 of Huntley, died peacefully, November 18, 2020 with his family by his side.Due to social distancing requirements in place with the COVID-19 pandemic, a drive through viewing/visitation will take place at DeFiore Funeral Home-10763 Dundee Road, Huntley on Saturday, November 28, 2020 from 11:00am until 4:00pm. All people paying their respects are always asked to remain in their cars while in line at the funeral home and follow the signage in the funeral home parking lot. A private family service will be held. Burial will be at Huntley Cemetery. A complete obituary will follow.For further information please call the funeral home at 847-515-8772 or on line condolences may be directed to www.defiorefuneral.com