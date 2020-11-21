1/1
Kenneth P. Bakley Jr.
Kenneth P. Bakley, Jr.

Kenneth P. Bakley, Jr., 71 of Huntley, died peacefully, November 18, 2020 with his family by his side.

Due to social distancing requirements in place with the COVID-19 pandemic, a drive through viewing/visitation will take place at DeFiore Funeral Home-10763 Dundee Road, Huntley on Saturday, November 28, 2020 from 11:00am until 4:00pm. All people paying their respects are always asked to remain in their cars while in line at the funeral home and follow the signage in the funeral home parking lot. A private family service will be held. Burial will be at Huntley Cemetery. A complete obituary will follow.

For further information please call the funeral home at 847-515-8772 or on line condolences may be directed to www.defiorefuneral.com



Published in Northwest Herald on Nov. 21, 2020.
