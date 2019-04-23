Kenneth H. Pfeifer



Born: September 3, 1938; in Chicago, IL



Died: April 19, 2019; in Barrington, IL



Kenneth H. Pfeifer, 80, of Crystal Lake passed away on April 19, 2019 at JourneyCare in Barrington. He was born on September 3, 1938, in Chicago, to Edward Charles John and Eunice Edith (nee Chabot) Pfeifer.



On July 28, 1962 he married his sweetheart, Joy Christophersen. They moved from Chicago to Des Plaines then settled in Crystal Lake for a quieter place to raise their family.



Kenneth was a true people person. He was always the happiest around people, especially his family. He loved spending his time doing yard work and volunteering at Good Shepherd Hospital.



He will be missed by his wife, Joy; daughters, Pamela (Jesse) Torres and Linda Pfeifer; and grandchildren, Benjamin and Katlin Torres. Kenneth is further survived by his brother, David Elmer (Jane Edith Hammond) Pfeifer; nephew, Edward Pfeifer; niece, Edith (Arno) List; grandnieces and nephews, Ingrid, Astrid, and Daniel "Nikko" List; and his cousin, Ellen Enke.



Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents and his aunt, Bernice (Elmer)Enke.



To follow with Kenneth's wishes, a memorial will be held at a later date.



