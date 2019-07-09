Kenneth Robert Krueger



Born: January 27, 1927; in Chicago, IL



Died: July 4, 2019; in Crystal Lake, IL



Kenneth Robert Krueger, age 92, of Crystal Lake, passed away peacefully Thursday, July 4, 2019 at his home. He was born January 27, 1927 to the late Harry Krueger and Julia Mary Cope (Krueger) (Campbell) in Chicago and was raised by Harry and Mary ( Cartwright) Krueger. On June 24, 1950, Ken married the love of his life, June Marilyn (Spanggard) Krueger, in Lake Forest, IL. June preceded Ken in death on May 1, 2019, after 68 years of marriage.



Ken was a 1945 Graduate of Antioch Township High School. Ken later went on to attend Northwestern University and in 1946 became a proud member of the Triangle Fraternity. He graduated with his degree in Business Administration in 1949. Ken proudly served our country in the United States Air Force, being honorably discharged in 1959, as the rank of 1st Lieutenant. He also served as the President of the Sycamore Kiwanis Club for 3 years, beginning in 1965, and was a member of the Sons of the Revolution.



He was a lifelong member of Sycamore United Methodist Church. He worked for DeKalb Ogle, Continental Telephone and Contel phone companies in Sycamore and Mascoutah IL for 35 years in management, personnel, negotiation and Coordinating Tarriffs. Ken was chairman, developer and implementator of the 911 service in Illinois. Governor James Thompson proclaimed Dec. 11, 1990 as Kenneth Krueger Day in Illinois to honor him.



Ken was a woodworker, skilled artist, and a strong swimmer. He enjoyed boating and sailing on Lake Catherine in Antioch. Ken enjoyed the company of friends, colleagues, and family, and never met a stranger. Ken loved his beloved wife June, children and grandchildren. Ken was a proponent of all celebrations and enjoyed life. He and mom often said, "We have had a wonderful life."



Ken is survived by his dear children: Beth (Michael Vijuk) Krueger, Paul (Colleen) Krueger, Joy (Jerry) Swedberg, and Julie (Richard Black) Krueger; and cherished grandchildren: Sam and Matthew Swedberg, Nora, Zach, Ty, and Nathan Krueger, and Alek Crawford. He is further survived by his brother, Harry J. Krueger, and niece, Kathy Krueger.



In addition to his wife June, Ken was preceded in death by his parents, son, Brent Krueger, and sister-in-law, Jean Krueger.



Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Colonial Funeral Home, 591 Ridgeview Dr., McHenry. Visitation will continue on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at Sycamore Methodist Church, 160 Johnson Ave, Sycamore, from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. A Funeral Service will begin at 1:30 p.m. Interment will follow at Elmwood Cemetery in Sycamore. Memorials may be made in Ken's name to the Sycamore Methodist Church, 160 Johnson Avenue, Sycamore, IL 60178.



For more information, please call 815-385-0063 or visit www.colonialmchenry.com Published in the Northwest Herald on July 9, 2019