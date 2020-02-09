Northwest Herald Obituaries
Justen Funeral Home & Crematory
3700 W. Charles J. Miller Road
McHenry, IL 60050
(815) 385-2400
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Justen Funeral Home & Crematory
3700 W. Charles J. Miller Road
McHenry, IL 60050
Funeral service
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
4:00 PM
Justen Funeral Home & Crematory
3700 W. Charles J. Miller Road
McHenry, IL 60050
Kenneth Roland Gronert


1930 - 2020
Kenneth Roland Gronert Obituary
Kenneth Roland Gronert

Born: August 25, 1930; in Chicago, IL

Died: January 22, 2020; in McHenry, IL

Kenneth Roland Gronert, age 89, passed away on January 22, 2020, at Northwestern Medicine McHenry Hospital. He was born on August 25, 1930, in Chicago to William and Louise (Rademacher) Gronert.

He met his future wife, Sydney Dion, while they were both serving in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean War. Ken and Sydney were united in marriage on October 17, 1953, in Oceanside, California.

Earlier in life, after graduating from the University of Illinois, Ken began working at Harris Trust & Savings as an auditor. He left banking to follow his dream of privately growing annuals and perennials, and developing is private business, K & S Gardens, in Capron, IL. Ken was a devoted member of the Master Gardeners and the Northwest Fuchsia Society, in Washington State. Throughout that time, he actively helped in the formation of many other fuchsia clubs for over 30 years. In his leisure time, he enjoyed rooting for the Seattle Seahawks, going to the casino, reading his paperback western novels, making custom greeting cards, and attending Fuchsia Fancier meetings. Additionally, Ken was a faithful member of the Peace Lutheran Church Missouri Synod, in Chehalis, Washington for30 years.

He is survived by his wife, Sydney; daughter, Sandra (Jim) Stemple of McHenry, grandchildren; Heather (Ryan) Lockhart, Tessa (Ron Nerby) Kindschy, Kathleen (Kyle) Davis, Alexis (Trevor) Stirmel; great-grandchildren,Tucker, Finnegan, Peyton, Wyatt, and Sawyer; and a sister, Audrey Williams.

He was preceded in death by his son, David Gronert; a brother, Donald Gronert; sister, Ruth Donaho; and his parents.

Family, and friends may gather on Sunday, February 16, 2020, from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00p.m. at Justen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3700 W. Charles J. Miller Road, McHenry, IL.

The funeral service will follow at 4 p.m. in the funeral home.

For more information, please call the funeral home at 815-385-2400, or visit www.justenfh.com, where friends and loved ones may share memories of Ken on his tribute wall.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , or the of Illinois.
Published in the Northwest Herald from Feb. 9 to Feb. 12, 2020
