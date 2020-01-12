|
Kent Robert Krautstrunk
Born: October 10, 1947
Died: December 25, 2019
Kent Robert Krautstrunk, age 72, of Crystal Lake, passed away peacefully on December 25th, 2019 after an eight month battle with cancer. He was born to Robert P and Ruth A (nee Mathiesen) Krautstrunk on October 10th, 1947.
After attending The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, Kent followed in his father's footsteps and served in the United States Navy. In his professional life, he worked for several years in parks and recreation, and later as a certified financial adviser. Kent held a lifelong passion for nature and conservation, and during his retirement, was privileged to serve on the Board of Trustees for The McHenry County Conservation District. He had a deep love for learning, history, travel, cooking, film, and photography; and an enduring dedication to his family.
Kent is preceded in death by his mother Ruth.
He is survived by his children Morgan, Paul, and Alexander (Consuelo); as well as his father Robert; sister Gale (Robert) Burke; nephew Joel Sill; nieces Stephanie (Brad) Kobylarz and Kelly Burke (Derek Suchor); aunt Virginia Brooke; and cousins Larry (Denise) Vana, Karen (Ted) Sherga, and Chuck (Tracey) Vana. He will be dearly missed.
As per his wishes, Kent will be cremated. A memorial service will be held at Lake Barrington Woods (22320 Classic Court in Lake Barrington, IL) on February 1st from 1pm to 4pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the McHenry County Conservation Foundation, The Audubon Society, St. Jude's Hospital, or Trinity Lutheran Church in Des Plaines.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Jan. 12, 2020