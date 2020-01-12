Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Kent Krautstrunk
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kent Robert Krautstrunk

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kent Robert Krautstrunk Obituary
Kent Robert Krautstrunk

Born: October 10, 1947

Died: December 25, 2019

Kent Robert Krautstrunk, age 72, of Crystal Lake, passed away peacefully on December 25th, 2019 after an eight month battle with cancer. He was born to Robert P and Ruth A (nee Mathiesen) Krautstrunk on October 10th, 1947.

After attending The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, Kent followed in his father's footsteps and served in the United States Navy. In his professional life, he worked for several years in parks and recreation, and later as a certified financial adviser. Kent held a lifelong passion for nature and conservation, and during his retirement, was privileged to serve on the Board of Trustees for The McHenry County Conservation District. He had a deep love for learning, history, travel, cooking, film, and photography; and an enduring dedication to his family.

Kent is preceded in death by his mother Ruth.

He is survived by his children Morgan, Paul, and Alexander (Consuelo); as well as his father Robert; sister Gale (Robert) Burke; nephew Joel Sill; nieces Stephanie (Brad) Kobylarz and Kelly Burke (Derek Suchor); aunt Virginia Brooke; and cousins Larry (Denise) Vana, Karen (Ted) Sherga, and Chuck (Tracey) Vana. He will be dearly missed.

As per his wishes, Kent will be cremated. A memorial service will be held at Lake Barrington Woods (22320 Classic Court in Lake Barrington, IL) on February 1st from 1pm to 4pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the McHenry County Conservation Foundation, The Audubon Society, St. Jude's Hospital, or Trinity Lutheran Church in Des Plaines.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kent's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -