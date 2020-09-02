1/1
Kevin J. Caufield
KEVIN J. CAUFIELD

"I'm just an average Joe that loves his family"

Kevin (84) was born in Chicago Illinois to John Patrick and Anna Marie (Clear) Caufield on May 30th 1936.

Kevin married the love of his life Mary (Moran) Caufield on August 8, 1959. During their almost 61 years of marriage, they created a loving home to six children: Mary (Mark) Saladin, Brian (Lisa) Caufield, Anna (Kevin) Jones, Eileen (Glen) Maryanski, Karen (Robby) Dick, and Daniel (Malieka) Caufield. They were blessed with 17 grandchildren: Brett (Erin) Saladin, Bridget (Aaron) McMinn, Patrick (Katelyn) Caufield, Craig Caufield, Meghan Jones, Maura Jones, Mitchell Jones, Breann Maryanski, Tyler Maryanski, Alyssa Dick, Lauren Dick, Ryan Dick, Natalie Dick, Taylor Caufield, Andrew Caufield, Daniel Caufield, and Matthew Caufield. The Blessings continued with 4 great grandchildren: Jack Saladin, Annie Saladin, Harper Caufield and William Mc Minn.

Kevin graduated from St. Leo High School and DeVry Technical School Chicago IL. He began his career in the days of punch cards and mainframe computers at IBM. He continued to work for various financial institutions and ended his career with Allstate Insurance as a consultant.

He and Mary enjoyed traveling to Ireland, Hawaii, and many cruises, Alaska being their favorite. He loved puzzles: jigsaw, crossword and sudoku.

Kevin loved attending or watching ALL Chicago sport teams. He was his grandchildren's BIGGEST Fan, attending all of their sport activities, dance recitals, musicals, band and choir concerts.

Kevin is preceded in death by his parents, and sisters Colletta Schafer and Celine Caufield.

Family requests No Flowers. Memorials can be made to St. Therese of the Little Flower Society, Mercy Home for Boys and Girls, and St. Joseph Indian School of South Dakota.

Due to Covid 19, the family will have a private Funeral Mass at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, Crystal Lake, IL on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 11 am. The funeral will be streamed online at Facebook; https://www.facebook.com/kj.caufield. Interment at Calvary Cemetery, Woodstock, IL

For more information, call the Schneider Leucht Merwin & Cooney Funeral Home at 815-338-1710; or visit https://www.slmcfh.com.


Published in Northwest Herald on Sep. 2, 2020.
