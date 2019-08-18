|
|
Kevin Key
Born: January 03, 1959; in Rockford, IL
Died: August 08, 2019; in Crystal Lake, IL
Kevin Key, age 60, of Crystal Lake Illinois passed away on August 8th 2019 in his family home, being a resident of crystal lake Illinois for 40+ years. Kevin Retired from the Crystal Lake park district after 33 1/2 years of service where he worked his way up to Facility Maintenance Supervisor. Kevin dedicated his free time tending to his garden, his dog chase and helping neighbors and The Crystal Lake Nature Center. He will be forever remembered for his kind heart, helping hand, and festive spirits. Kevin enjoyed wood working and spending time with his 4 legged best friend chase. He was a loving brother of Steven Key (Vicki Van Eperen). Dear Uncle to Steven W Key, Nicole M Key, Joshua K (Kasandra) Key. Proud Great Uncle of Joshua K Key II, Matthew O Callahan, Bryce W Key. Preceded in death by: his Parents Kenneth W and Jeannette M Key. And grandmother Winfred Carlson.
Visitation at Querhammer & Flagg Funeral Home, 500 West Terra Cotta Ave., Crystal Lake, IL 60014 on Thursday, August 22, 2019 from 4-8pm, where a Family Remembrance Service will take place at 6pm. Burial Friday, August 24, 2019 at 11am at Sunset Memorial Gardens, 8800 N. Alpine Road, Machesney Park, IL. For information call the Funeral Home (815) 459-1760.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Aug. 18, 2019