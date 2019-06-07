Kevin Lee Cappis



Born: July 13, 1956



Died: June 5, 2019.



Kevin Lee Cappis, age 62, of McHenry, took the ride of his dreams in a coveted black Camaro up to the heavens on Wednesday, June 5, 2019. He rolled into this world on July 13, 1956 in Knoxville, TN to Granville Ray and Betty Lou (Johnson) Cappis.



A friend to all, Kevin was outgoing and always willing to help, even if it cost him his last dollar. He was a die-hard Chicago Cubs fan and his apartment was decorated as a shrine to them. Kevin was a loving father, doting grandfather, caring brother, and friend to so many, he will be truly missed.



He is survived by his devoted pit crew, his son, Bruce Lee (Cassy) Cappis; grandchildren, Cory, Saharra, Bruce, LeLand, Paiten; his sister, Lesle (Henry) Gibson; and three brothers, Royce, Scott, and Bruce (Diane) Cappis.



Kevin was reunited in the heavens with his parents.



