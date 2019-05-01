Kevin Harold O'Connor



Born: March 30,1955



Died: April 26, 2019



Kevin Harold O'Connor, 64, of Harvard, died Friday, April 26, 2019.



He was born March 30,1955 in Elgin to Charles and Marion (Rott) O'Connor. Kevin was a construction worker for most of his life. He was a good son, good brother, good uncle, and a good man. He was always willing to help anyone that needed help, loved nature and cats, and was able to fix anything that was broken by figuring out why it was broken, and fix it.



Kevin is survived by his siblings Joan Schmid of Harvard, Kathleen (Jim) Liss of Crystal Lake, Roy O'Connor of Buffalo Grove, and Hazel O'Connor of Harvard, nephews Kurt (Maria) Schmid of Ft. Dodge, Iowa, Scott (Natalie) Schmid of Poplar Grove, and Todd (Lynn) Schmid of Woodstock, nieces Nicole (Steve) Coughlin of Gilbert, AZ and Brenda (Jim) Allard of St. Charles.



He was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers James, Ted, and Perry O'Connor; and brother-in-law Herb Schmid.



The memorial gathering will be from 9:30 AM until the 11 AM memorial service, Saturday, May 4 at Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home, 107 W. Sumner St., Harvard, IL 60033.



Memorials may be given to OSF HealthCare Foundation - Rockford, 530 NE Glen Oak Ave., Peoria, IL 61637.



Published in the Northwest Herald from May 1 to May 2, 2019