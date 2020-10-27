1/1
Kim G. Brewer
Kim G. Brewer

Born: November 10, 1956; in Elgin, IL

Died: October 22, 2020; in Lake in the Hills, IL

Kim G. Brewer, age 63 of Lake-In-The-Hills passed away suddenly on October 22, 2020 at his home. He was born November 10, 1956 in Elgin, the son of Leo and Jacqueline Brewer, they precede him in death.

Kim is survived by his wife Carol Ann (Fischer) Brewer, his son Joshua (Talia) Brewer, his father-in-law Warren Fischer, his brother -in-law Warren (Patricia) Fischer, his aunt and uncle Val (Tim) Delance, his nieces: Michelle (Ralph) Balcke, Kristy Fischer and Jessica Fischerand Taylor Balcke, his nephews: Jacob Balcke, and Charles Gregoria as well as his great niece Brooklyn Fischer. Besides his parents he's preceded in death by his in-laws Marge and William Schoeler and an uncle Bruno (Millie) Muscari.

Kim was employed at the Roher Corp. in Huntley.

There will be a visitation for Kim on Friday, October 30, 2020 from 4:00 PM until 6:00 PM at the Kahle-Moore Funeral Home, 403 Silver Lake Rd., Cary.

In lieu of flowers memorials would be appreciated to the Hoof, Woof and Meow animal rescue



Published in Northwest Herald on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kahle-Moore Funeral Home
403 Silver Lake Road
Cary, IL 60013
(847) 639-3817
